Healthwatch | Importance of strength training for women

Reports show women are at higher risk for developing osteoporosis as they get older.

One way they can help prevent that is with strength training.

“Strength training is really progressive resistance training in general. So that could be a dumbbell, a barbell, a weight machine, resistance bands, or weight vests. All of those things are acceptable,” said Evan Peck, MD, sports medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Peck said strength training can also help improve a woman’s heart health, boost metabolism and reduce the risk for other chronic diseases.

So, what’s the best way to get started?

He suggests doing strength training at least twice a week.

The exercises don’t have to be complicated.

You can pick three or four that target multiple muscles at once, such as bench press, deadlifts or squats.

You also don’t need to use heavy weights.

Dr. Peck says beginners should start with lighter weights and fewer repetitions.

He explains that this approach gives them the chance to perfect their form.

“Good technique means reasonable weight and not done for really high repetitions to exhaustion. When you get exhausted, your form breaks down. We want to reinforce great technique with manageable weight. And then, when that technique is solidified to a certain extent, you can start adding load. And as you add load, you want to make sure that your technique is maintained,” he said.

Dr. Peck adds that it’s never too late to start strength training.

Research has found benefits for people even in their 90s.