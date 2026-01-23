Lynchburg Salvation Army warming center opens 24/7 starting Friday ahead of winter storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Salvation Army is set to open its warming center for unsheltered individuals and families as a severe winter storm approaches. The center will be open 24/7 starting Friday evening, with a hot meal served daily at 4:30 p.m.

The city is asking the community to collect the following items for the Salvation Army warming center:

New twin-size sheet sets

New blankets or sleeping bags

New pillows

New thermal socks and gloves

Hand warmers

Personal hygiene items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant and wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Shelf-stable snacks such as granola bars, crackers and ready-to-eat items

Instant coffee, tea or hot cocoa packets

Bottled water or Gatorade

Disposable cups and paper products

Towels

Donations can be dropped off at the following fire stations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and before noon Saturday, Jan. 24: