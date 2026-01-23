Skip to main content
Lynchburg Salvation Army warming center opens 24/7 starting Friday ahead of winter storm

A hot meal will be served daily at 4:30 p.m.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Salvation Army is set to open its warming center for unsheltered individuals and families as a severe winter storm approaches. The center will be open 24/7 starting Friday evening, with a hot meal served daily at 4:30 p.m.

The city is asking the community to collect the following items for the Salvation Army warming center:

  • New twin-size sheet sets
  • New blankets or sleeping bags
  • New pillows
  • New thermal socks and gloves
  • Hand warmers
  • Personal hygiene items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant and wipes
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Shelf-stable snacks such as granola bars, crackers and ready-to-eat items
  • Instant coffee, tea or hot cocoa packets
  • Bottled water or Gatorade
  • Disposable cups and paper products
  • Towels

Donations can be dropped off at the following fire stations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and before noon Saturday, Jan. 24:

  • Station 1: 800 Clay Street
  • Station 3: 4701 Fort Avenue
  • Station 6: 2084 Fort Avenue
  • Station 7: 2624 Lakeside Drive

