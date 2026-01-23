Lynchburg Salvation Army warming center opens 24/7 starting Friday ahead of winter storm

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Salvation Army is set to open its warming center for unsheltered individuals and families as a severe winter storm approaches. The center will be open 24/7 starting Friday evening, with a hot meal served daily at 4:30 p.m.
The city is asking the community to collect the following items for the Salvation Army warming center:
- New twin-size sheet sets
- New blankets or sleeping bags
- New pillows
- New thermal socks and gloves
- Hand warmers
- Personal hygiene items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant and wipes
- Feminine hygiene products
- Shelf-stable snacks such as granola bars, crackers and ready-to-eat items
- Instant coffee, tea or hot cocoa packets
- Bottled water or Gatorade
- Disposable cups and paper products
- Towels
Donations can be dropped off at the following fire stations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and before noon Saturday, Jan. 24:
- Station 1: 800 Clay Street
- Station 3: 4701 Fort Avenue
- Station 6: 2084 Fort Avenue
- Station 7: 2624 Lakeside Drive