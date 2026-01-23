Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026

The incoming winter storm that is moving through the U.S. is expected to impact a majority of the Commonwealth, likely resulting in power outages across our region.

Most of our region can expect the inclement weather to begin on Saturday. See here to keep up to date with your forecast.

We will be working for you to break down some of the worst outages in our region. Below is a list of outages organized by power company and county/city as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Appalachian Power:

Carroll: 11

Floyd: Fewer than 5

Grayson: 43

Henry: 16

Lynchburg: 11

Pulaski: 22

Roanoke County: 8

Roanoke City: 57

Wythe: 35

Dominion Energy:

None reported within our viewing area

Southside Electric Cooperative:

None reported within our viewing area

Mecklenburg Electric:

None reported within our viewing area

As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power: