Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia, Jan. 23, 2026

The incoming winter storm that is moving through the U.S. is expected to impact a majority of the Commonwealth, likely resulting in power outages across our region.
Most of our region can expect the inclement weather to begin on Saturday. See here to keep up to date with your forecast.
We will be working for you to break down some of the worst outages in our region. Below is a list of outages organized by power company and county/city as of 2 p.m. Friday.
- Carroll: 11
- Floyd: Fewer than 5
- Grayson: 43
- Henry: 16
- Lynchburg: 11
- Pulaski: 22
- Roanoke County: 8
- Roanoke City: 57
- Wythe: 35
- None reported within our viewing area
Southside Electric Cooperative:
- None reported within our viewing area
- None reported within our viewing area
As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power:
- Charge phones, laptops and other electronic devices.
- Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit.
- Make a plan in case of extended outages, especially those requiring electricity for medical equipment.
- If you have a generator, be sure you have read all the manufacturer’s instructions.
- If your power company provides a mobile app, be sure to download it and sign up for outage alerts if available.