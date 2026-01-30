John McSweeney, Liberty High School basketball coach, dies

John McSweeney, the Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach and In-School Suspension Coordinator at Liberty High School, died on Thursday.

Liberty High School Principal Ernie Sawyer released this statement following McSweeney’s passing:

Good evening LHS Families,

I am writing with great sadness to share that our school has recently experienced the loss of a staff member, which has deeply affected our entire school family. A valued and dedicated member of our staff, Mr. John McSweeney, passed away yesterday. Mr. McSweeney supported our students and community as a true Minuteman, serving as the Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach and In-School Suspension Coordinator for the last three years. Although you and your child may not have known Mr. McSweeney, we want you to know so that our entire school can support one another and the McSweeney family during this difficult time.

We have implemented our school’s Crisis Response Plan to provide appropriate assistance to our students, staff, and their families. Knowing that everyone processes grief differently, we will have numerous supports available to assist staff and students in need.

Upon returning to school, counselors will be available to assist students as they express their feelings about this loss. If you feel your child needs special assistance or is having difficulty coping with the loss, please do not hesitate to call or come by with your student. Even if your child did not know Mr. McSweeney, sometimes these events can be triggering for students who have experienced other grief or traumatic events.

While it is important to deal with grief, loss, anger, and fear reactions, we believe it is essential to resume as normal a routine as possible regarding school activities. We will continue to address grief-related support in the following weeks.

Thank you for your support as we work together to cope with this loss.

Please feel free to call if you have any concerns or questions regarding your child or the steps being taken by the school to address this loss.

Sincerely,

Ernie Sawyer, Principal of Liberty High School