Five displaced, home lost after house fire in Galax

Photo of a well-involved house on fire in Glalax on Jan. 30, 2026.

GALAX, Va. – Five people were displaced, and a home was totally lost following a house fire that occurred in Galax on Friday night, Galax Fire Department said.

GFD said they were alerted to a house fire in the 2500 block of Pipers Gap Road around 11:56 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found two occupants outside a well-involved home.

Authorities said during the fire attack, the roof collapsed with members underneath, which resulted in an evacuation of the home. Crews began working defensively, and unfortunately, the home was a total loss. Sadly, a cat was lost in the blaze as well.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family in their time of need.

Hillsville Fire Department, Pipers Gap Rescue Squad, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this operation. The incident was cleared around 4 a.m. on Saturday.