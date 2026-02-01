Virginia Tech food expert gives tips for keeping food safe when the power goes out

BLACKSBURG, Va. – With snow impacting various parts of the commonwealth, power outages are inevitable.
Alexis Hamilton, an assistant professor and extension specialist with Virginia Tech’s Department of Food Science and Technology, gave some tips regarding food safety for when your power can’t make it through the storm.
Recommended Videos
“A fridge or freezer that is adequately sealed can maintain its temperature for a short while. However, it is important to keep in mind the FDA and USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service guidelines for food safety when the power goes out.”Alexis Hamilton, an assistant professor and extension specialist with Virginia Tech’s Department of Food Science and Technology
Hamilton listed the following FDA advice for those who are concerned about the safety of the food in their fridge and freezer:
- If an appliance thermometer was kept in the freezer, check the temperature when the power comes back on. If the freezer thermometer reads 40° F or below, the food is safe and may be refrozen.
- If a thermometer has not been kept in the freezer, check each package of food to determine its safety. You can’t rely on appearance or odor. If the food still contains ice crystals or is 40° F or below, it is safe to refreeze or cook.
- If the power was out for no more than four hours, refrigerated food should be safe as long as the doors were kept closed. When the power comes back on, check the temperature in the refrigerator or of the food. Discard any refrigerated perishable food (such as meat, poultry, seafood, milk, eggs, or leftovers) that has been at refrigerator temperatures above 40°F for four hours or more. Perishable foods with temperatures that are 45°F or below (measured with a food thermometer) should be safe, but should be cooked and consumed as soon as possible.
When looking for more information on food safety during power outages, Hamilton listed the USDA and FDA’s guidance.
You can find more information on food safety from Virginia Tech during power outages here.