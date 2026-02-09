PATCHWORK 250: The first desegregated NFL game

ROANOKE, Va. – Twenty years after Victory Stadium was torn down, the history that unfolded on its field still echoes through Roanoke. Sixty-five years ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts played a professional football game here — a matchup that would quietly change more than just sports.

As 10 News looks back, former players, spectators, and historians reflect on a night when football became a catalyst for integration at Victory Stadium — and why this moment matters far beyond the final score.