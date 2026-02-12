Barn fire near the Homeplace Restaurant contained, restaurant opening still on track for April

The Homeplace Restaurant is addressing concerns after a fire broke out on-site Thursday morning. The restaurant confirmed that no one was harmed and all animals on the property are safe.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at about 10 a.m., and crews were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire caused damage to the barn, but the restaurant itself was not affected. While the incident is a setback, it will not impact the planned opening of the restaurant in April.

“We are incredibly thankful for the prayers, support, and kindness shown to us during this time,” The Homplace Restaurant said in a statement.

The restaurant also extended its thanks to the Roanoke County Fire Department and all first responders for their quick action and diligence in containing the fire swiftly.

Police have blocked the roads near the Homeplace, so drivers are urged to avoid this area if they can.

