The Homeplace Restaurant expected to reopen by Easter 2026 under new ownership

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Homeplace Restaurant, a beloved landmark in Catawba, is preparing for a new chapter after closing its doors in 2020.

The restaurant, known for its rich history and southern-style recipes, will reopen by Easter 2026 under new ownership, according to Noah Beckley, a real estate agent.

Andy Mullins and Noah Beckley, at RealStar Realtors, facilitated the transaction, representing both the buyer and the seller. They helped ensure a smooth transition for this iconic property deeply rooted in Southwest Virginia’s heritage.

The new owners shared their vision for The Homeplace’s future:

Now that we are across the finish line and the new owners of The Homeplace, my wife and I are excited to be reopening the restaurant. We will continue with the legacy that the Wingate family started by keeping the name, recipes, and majority of the original menu. We will be pursuing opportunities to run monthly specials to introduce new menu items, as well as expanding the hours of operations to include breakfast and lunch on the weekends. The verdict is still out if we will launch with the new weekend offerings, but for now we can guarantee we plan to keep the nostalgia of the Homeplace. The goal is to be back open and serving the community by Easter 2026.

