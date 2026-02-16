Healthwatch | Cool perks of running outside this winter

If you’re tired of working out at the gym this winter, you may want to consider going for a run outside instead.

The change in scenery can offer many health benefits.

Recommended Videos

“You get the same aerobic benefit as you would running in the summer,” said Jessica Tomazic, MD, sports medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic. “For some of us, it can really help with mental health, keeping us well and happy when we don’t get as much sunlight.”

Dr. Tomazic said running in the cold can also help improve your muscle strength, increase endurance and even aid in burning more calories.

That’s because your body has to work harder to keep you warm.

So, what advice does she have for beginners?

For starters, take it slow – especially if there’s still snow on the ground.

You don’t want to risk slipping and falling.

Dr. Tomazic also recommends dressing in layers.

The base layer should include moisture-wicking fabric, followed by insulation, and then the outer layer should be wind resistant and waterproof.

“As far as footwear goes, I think trail-type footwear may be a little bit better in the winter. You’re dealing with snow and ice, so you want to watch your traction out there. There are also things you can buy to put on your shoes to increase your traction,” said Dr. Tomazic.

Those with previous injuries or underlying medical issues should consult with their physician.