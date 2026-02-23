Giles High School receives $25 thousand grant from Carhartt to launch skilled trades education program

GILES, Va. – Giles High School is one of the 15 schools nationwide $25 thousand donation from Carhartt’s For the Love of Labor grant.

Officials said that this grant will help introduce Career and Technical Education programs through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER)’s High School Builder Program.

NCCER’s High School Builder Program equips students with the tools and training they need to enter fulfilling careers in skilled trades. It was designed to address ongoing challenges by removing accreditation barriers and providing schools like Giles High School with an industry-recognized curriculum, resources and testing so students are able to graduate workforce-ready.

For the Love of Labor was launched in 2022 to show Carhartt’s commitment to strengthening America’s workforce, especially as the skilled trades gap continues to widen with more than 650,00 jobs unfilled in construction and manufacturing across the U.S.

To date, the grant program has: