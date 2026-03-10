Botetourt County tables 33-acre solar farm plan after residents raise concerns

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County officials delayed action Monday on a proposal for a 33‑acre solar facility off Route 220 in Fincastle after dozens of residents raised concerns about property values, local environment and where the power would be sold.

The meeting drew neighbors and community groups who said they fear scenic views and rural character could be harmed and that local residents might not benefit from the electricity produced.

“The beautiful farms and the rural nature of Botetourt County that we all love to talk about, but we seem determined to get rid of... vote no,” said a local resident during public comment.

Many said they worry the power could be purchased by the proposed Google data center in the region, prompting a rally by the Southwest Virginia Data Center Transparency Alliance before the meeting.

Jessie Bearman, a member of the Southwest Virginia Data Center Transparency Alliance said, “We do feel like we should get our voice out there no matter what kind of meeting it is to let them know that we’re here and we’re going to stay here until we get listened to.”

The applicant, New Leaf Energy, said the project would operate under a “community scale solar energy program,” a model in which residents and businesses can subscribe to portions of the output and receive utility bill credits.

Jessie Robinson, the Senior Project Developer of applicant New Leaf said, “No, we are not connected to that data center in any way. In being a part of this shared solar program, our power goes directly on to the grid.”

She continued, “Before we begin operation, we would identify folks in Botetourt County to subscribe to the program just to make sure folks here first get that opportunity.”

When asked by 10 News if any provisions would be recommended so that power becomes available to residents first, rather than Google, a Botetourt County spokesperson said,

“Nothing more on the Google question. This is NOT a project related to the Google Data Center. This is a community solar company that would be allowing residents to buy into their solar program.”

Neighbors also raised concerns about potential impacts on property values and local scenery, saying they chose Botetourt County for its rural views.

Sherly Jarusck, a Troutville resident explained, “My property is right across the street from the solar farm, and I did not move to Botetourt County to look at a solar farm. I moved to Botetourt County to look at the beautiful rural surroundings.”

In a 4-1 vote, the board decided to table the commission’s request for a Special Exemption Permit, according to Botetourt County. In other words, the project will not advance to the Board of Supervisors at this time.

The proposal will return to the planning commission on Monday, June 8, as no approvals were granted Monday night.