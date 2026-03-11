Bedford man arrested and charged with possession of child pornography

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had arrested a 68-year-old man and charged him with possession of child pornography.

According to officials, Marty G. Hill of Bedford was arrested after investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in reference to the child sexual abuse material.

Recommended Videos

Hill was charged with the following violations of the Code of Virginia:

One (1) count of 18.2-374.1:1, Knowingly possess child pornography

Hill is currently being held without bond.

If anyone has any additional information about this investigation, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800