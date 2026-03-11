Giles County man convicted on animal cruelty and obstruction charges

GILES CO., Va. – Giles County Animal Control announced that a man had been sentenced to 48 months in jail with 12 of those months suspended, after he was convicted on animal cruelty and obstruction charges.

According to officials, on Dec. 8, 2025, at 11:10 a.m. Giles County Animal Control was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cascade Drive in Pembroke for a report of a dog that lived in an outdoor pen and had been in labor and on the cold ground for four days, unable to stand.

Recommended Videos

The dog was rushed to the Animal Care Center in Pearisburg, where she gave birth to four puppies that died shortly after birth due to a lack of veterinary care.

The following day, Giles County Animal Control obtained a search warrant and seized 14 additional dogs that were also kept in an outdoor pen that were covered with feces, urine and garbage. It was determined that John Stevers lived in the pen with the dogs.

On Dec. 19 at the seizure hearing, the dogs were awarded to Giles County and the court suspended Stever’s rights to own or possess companion animals in Virginia.

On Feb. 4 Stevers was arrested by Pembroke police for being in possession of a companion animal in violation of the court’s order and was held at the New River Valley Jail.

On March 10 Stevers was convicted on 1 count of Animal Cruelty and 4 Counts of Obstruction/Resist: Threat/Force, and sentenced to 48 months in jail with 12 months suspended.

,