Lynchburg Police in search of missing 57-year-old man, seeking public’s assistance

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Tuesday that it was in search of a missing 57-year-old man who is considered to be endangered due to a medical condition.

According to officials, Robert Beach was last seen on Tuesday leaving Lynchburg General Hospital at 1901 Tate Springs Road. Beach left the hospital at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Beach is described as 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Lynchburg Police officers are actively searching for Beach at this time. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department non-emergency number at (434) 847-1602.

