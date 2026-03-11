Roanoke City School Board approves preliminary budget

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School Board approved its preliminary categorical budget for the 2026–2027 fiscal year.

The Roanoke City School Board approved a preliminary categorical budget of about $269 million during its meeting last night, passing the motion unanimously.

The approval comes as RCPS is working through an estimated $16 million budget shortfall after the Roanoke City Council voted to change its school funding formula, leaving the division to consider potential program and staffing reductions. District leaders emphasized that this is not the final budget, and specific cuts have not been announced.

Superintendent Verletta White said the current spending plan is a starting point.

“It’s a broad framework, not a final line-by-line budget. We will continue to provide updates in the coming weeks as we learn more,” said White.

The preliminary budget proposal includes:

A 2% raise for employees

An increase in health benefits

Potential cost reductions, including eliminating some positions

The district is also still waiting on final numbers from the state. RCPS is currently building its budget using the state Senate version, which estimates about $2 million in additional funding—but that funding has not been finalized.

Rebekah Murphy, a Roanoke City schools parent with a third grader at Grandin Court Elementary, said it’s difficult to react strongly without knowing exactly what could be cut.

“It’s hard to have any strong opinions about it yet because none of the details yet about what’s gonna be cut, layoffs and all that—that’s not being decided at this point,” said Murphy.

She said she was encouraged to see raises for teachers included in the proposal.

“I was happy to see that they were offering or going through with the 2 percent raises for teachers,” said Murphy. “I think that that’s important to keep their pay competitive with people in the area.”

The preliminary budget must be submitted to the city by March 15. The final budget is scheduled for approval June 9.

In an email statement to 10 News, Roanoke City School Board Chair Franny Apel thanked families and community members for staying engaged during the budget process.

“On behalf of the School Board, I want to thank the members of our RCPS community for their engagement—it comes from a place of care and commitment,” said Apel. “These contributions add context to the impact budgetary choices will have—for FY27 and beyond. We recognize that to invest in our schools is to invest in our families, neighborhoods, the city as a whole, and our future.”