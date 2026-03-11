Roanoke College receives $274,000 federal award to expand college access for Virginia students

A new Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program is headed to Roanoke College.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke College announced Wednesday that it had been granted $274,000 in federal funding for Explore@RC, its innovative dual enrollment lab school serving high school students in the region.

The proposal, which was submitted with support from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, was awarded funding by the U.S. Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education.

“This federal investment affirms Roanoke College’s deep commitment to expanding access to higher education,” said Natasha Watts, executive director of Explore@RC. “Through Explore@RC, we are reimagining dual enrollment so students can discover their strengths, explore their futures and see college as a place where they belong. This funding allows us to deepen that impact and open more doors for students across the Roanoke Valley.”

Students can earn up to 12 credits in pathways designed to align with workforce needs: STEM and Healthcare, Education and Global Studies, Communications and Civic Engagement. Mentoring is provided, along with opportunities for job shadowing and real-world field experiences, the college said.

The federal funding will equip Explore@RC with key resources to connect more students with transformative college and career experiences. That includes:

A laptop lending program that will provide devices for Explore@RC students who lack reliable access to needed technology.

An enrollment liaison who will work closely with families and schools to coordinate class schedules and facilitate admissions.

A curriculum specialist who will design new education pathways tailored to the needs of the region’s employers.

A passenger van that will transport students to community partners for practical, workplace learning experiences.

“It’s exciting to see what’s possible when so many partners come together to support student success,” said Lisa Stoneman, assistant vice president for Roanoke College and head of the regional partnership initiative RC-RV. “Together, we’re creating real opportunities and ensuring more young people have a clear path to higher education and meaningful careers.”

