Bomb threat reported at UVA’s Edgar Shannon Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A bomb threat has been reported at The Edgar Shannon Library at the University of Virginia, UVA Police Department said.

UVAPD notified students around 10:49 a.m. that a bomb threat was reported at the library. The library is being evacuated, and officials are asking students to avoid the area.

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Around 11:14 a.m., officials said police are on scene investigating. They have asked for both the Edgar Shannon and Clemons libraries to be evacuated.

As of 11:28 a.m., police are on scene and asking for the area to be avoided.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.