Lynchburg Riverfront Park Amphitheater almost complete

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Construction on Lynchburg’s new downtown amphitheater is almost complete, city leaders and developers say. The outdoor venue is expected to bring more concerts, festivals and community events to the heart of downtown and to create jobs and new revenue for small businesses.

Dave Henderson, a resident of Lynchburg, said the project represents more than just a new performance space. “This is more than just a venue; this is a statement about the type of city that Lynchburg wants to be,” Henderson said.

Work on the new downtown Lynchburg amphitheater is almost complete. Crews have been making steady progress, and city officials say several key milestones are approaching as the project enters its final phase of construction.

Residents say the amphitheater will give downtown a new gathering place and provide more entertainment options.

“I’m looking forward to the live music and having more to do downtown in such a great space,” said Lynchburg resident Sara Burton. “We’ve added so many kid-friendly spaces, and it’s going to bring more people downtown. It will be great for Liberty students and families all around.”

Another resident, Tyler Walkup, said the amphitheater will give the community a place to gather.

“We don’t have a lot of good places for people to come together and hang out,” Walkup said. “Something like this is a good community space.”

Ty McBride, general manager of Mason Lane Entertainment, said the venue will help nearby restaurants and create event staffing opportunities.“All the restaurants down here with the schedule that we’re going to put together, we’re going to help them have business before our shows and after. Directly here at the amphitheater, we’ll employ over 100 people every show.”Ty McBride said.

The first concert is scheduled for May 8 and will feature Everclear.Organizers plan a job fair open house at the amphitheater at 2 p.m. Saturday to recruit event staff and vendors.