Airport staff rescue grounded red-tailed hawk, wildlife center treating for injuries

ROANOKE, Va. – A red-tailed hawk that frequents Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport was rescued after airport staff found it unable to gain lift and fly away. Airport managers captured the hawk and transported it to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center for treatment. The bird’s mate reportedly waits at the airport, and SWVAWC staff say the pair helps keep other birds off the runway.

“It was found down on the ground. It couldn’t really quite exactly fly and get off the ground, it couldn’t get lift. So, one of the airport managers out there was able to kind of pin it against the fence and brought it to us. However, they’ve already been calling asking about it. They’re wanting to get it back to the airport as soon as possible because its mate is waiting on it. And this is of course is Raptor mating season. Chester Leonard, Executive Director

A veterinarian at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is assessing the hawk. Leonard said the hawk is expected to recover fully and will be returned to the airport in the coming weeks once it is fit to fly.

Airport officials and wildlife rehabilitators emphasized that while birds are generally unwelcome near active runways, resident raptors can reduce bird-strike risk by deterring flocks of smaller birds. The rescue highlights how airports and wildlife centers sometimes work together to balance safety and conservation.