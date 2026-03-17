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Law enforcement searching for man after abanonded puppies found at Roanoke church
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Law enforcement searching for man after abanonded puppies found at Roanoke church

Photo of the suspect abandoning puppies at a church in Roanoke. (Copyright 2026 by Roanoke Police Department - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect after four abandoned puppies were found outside a church in Northeast Roanoke, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 2400 block of Hollins Road NE after a cardboard box containing four puppies was found on March 8. Upon arrival, officers found the box with four eight-week-old puppies inside.

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Authorities said the puppies were taken to the RCACP and will be available for adoption after a 10-day hold.

Police said the suspect was captured on surveillance footage, which you can view here.

Law enforcement is working to identify the suspect. If you have any information on this incident, or the suspect’s identity, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.identity

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

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