Two displaced, dog injured following house fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people are displaced, and a dog was taken to an emergency vet clinic following a house fire that occurred in Lynchburg on Tuesday, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said they responded to reports of a house fire in the 300 block of Twin Oak Drive around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found the occupants had already exited the home, and saw fire showing from the front of the residence.

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Authorities said they were able to rescue a dog and a cat from the structure, and the dog was given oxygen and taken to an emergency vet clinic for further treatment.

The fire department said the home suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage as a result, and the cause is currently undetermined.

A restoration officer is working with the family to assist in finding them temporary shelter.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.