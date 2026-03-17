Vinton War Memorial Park nearing completion

For around six months, the Vinton War Memorial Park has been undergoing construction. Now, it is nearing its end date.

Sitting on the site of the old municipal pool and across from the Vinton War Memorial, the Vinton Town Council saw a fantastic opportunity to add something that could be a benefit to everyone.

“This park is really one of a kind, especially here in the town of Vinton,” Town of Vinton Director of Cultural Placemaking and Events Mandy Adkins said. “We just want to give families an opportunity and a place to come play with the whole family, so there is something here for every age.”

The park has everything it needs to be a park, like slides and swings. It will also have a walking path, a brand-new playground, flushable restrooms, a picnic pavilion, pickleball courts and a skate park.

However, there are still a few things that need to be done.

“We’re asking the community to please not visit the park just yet,” Adkins said. “We’ve got a lot of tick boxes that we have to finish. It looks really great behind me, but there are still several things that we need to complete before we can cut a ribbon and have a grand opening celebration.”

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park on April 2, starting at 3 p.m.