Danville breaks ground on revitalization efforts in the North Main District

DANVILLE, Va. – City leaders launched a major revitalization initiative in Danville’s North Main district Wednesday, marking the beginning of an ambitious restoration project largely funded by casino revenue.

The project will begin with the renovation of a historic building, part of a broader strategy to attract businesses and residents to the area. Officials say the initiative represents a significant investment in the district’s future, backed by more than $10 million in casino proceeds earmarked for economic development in next year’s budget.

“The casino revenue has helped us all in the city. Not just with one revitalization project, but with many things that have happened in our city,” said Vice Mayor James Buckner.

The North Main district, characterized by its historic architecture and vacant buildings, is poised for transformation. Kristen Barker, a member of the Danville Industrial Development Authority, emphasized the area’s historical significance and future potential.

“These buildings are a tangible and visual representation of our past, but also can serve now as our future identity,” Barker said.

Local business owners see the revitalization as a catalyst for community growth. Wayne Allen, owner of the Historic North Theatre for 14 years, envisions the area becoming a cultural hub.

“I’d like this nice area around the theatre to be turned into a theatre and arts district,” Allen said. “Little arts-related businesses in all of the businesses and maybe artists living in the lofts up above.”

City officials note that the restoration process will span several years as they continue to allocate funding and rehabilitate buildings throughout the district. The majority of casino revenue is being directed toward nonrecurring expenses, including economic development and revitalization projects across the city.