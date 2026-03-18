Henry County man arrested on drug charges following execution of search warrant

HENRY CO., Va. – A Henry County man has been arrested on drug charges after the execution of a search warrant Wednesday morning, according to the HCSO.

Officials said that in the early morning hours, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of Acres Road in Ridgeway.

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Deputies said they found the doors to be heavily fortified, and upon gaining entry, they located 60-year-old David Robinette hiding within the residence. Robinette was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the residence, deputies found multiple packages containing Fentanyl, along with digital scales, two stolen firearms and over $7,000 in U.S. currency.

As a result of the investigation, Robinette has been charged with the following offense:

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Distribute

Robinette is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

“Fentanyl continues to pose a serious and deadly threat to our community. Even tiny amounts can have tragic consequences. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to aggressively pursuing those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drugs in Henry County and will continue to take decisive action to protect our citizens,” Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.