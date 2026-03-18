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Lynchburg man facing multiple charges after shots fired incident

9-year-old in critical condition after car rolls into Lynchburg front yard, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old man was facing multiple charges after a shots-fired incident Tuesday night.

According to officials, officers responded to the reports of a shots-fired incident in the area of Fort Avenue and Wadsworth Street at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday.

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Shortly after officers responded LPD’s Emergency Communications Officers received a 911 call from the victim. The victim reported they were operating their vehicle near Fort Ave and Wadsworth when an individual they knew shot at them.

They provided a name and description of the suspect. Within minutes, LPD found the suspect, who did not initially comply with commands, before officers observed a handgun fall from his person. Officials say a cartridge casing was later located and recovered from the intersection where the incident took place. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Khamre Anderson has been arrested and charged with the following:

  • Attempted Malicious Wounding  
  • Attempted Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle  
  • Reckless Handling of a Firearm  
  • Brandishing a Firearm  
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon  
  • Discharge of a Firearm in a Public Place   

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer S. Morris at 434-944-6798 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online athttp://p3tips.com or through the P3 mobile app.

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