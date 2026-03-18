Roanoke man convicted after narcotics and firearms investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police announced Wednesday that a 38-year-old Roanoke man had been convicted following an extensive investigation into illegal narcotics distribution and firearms possession.

VSP said Marcus Taylor of Roanoke had been identified as a suspect involved in the distribution of cocaine in Roanoke. During the course of the investigation, task force members executed a search warrant at Taylor’s residence.

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The search resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Investigators also recovered an illegal firearm in Taylor’s possession. Taylor was subsequently charged with multiple offenses related to the distribution of narcotics and firearm violations.

After a trial, Taylor was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to two life sentences plus seven years. Taylor will be required to serve a mandatory 37 years.