WATCH: BUZZ stars Elimisha Kakuma

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is home to one of the largest immigrant and refugee populations in Virginia, and local organizations are working to make sure newcomers feel welcomed and supported.

On tonight’s episode of BUZZ at 7:30 P.M. EST, we’re spotlighting Elimisha Kakuma, which provides Kakuma, Kenya Refugee Camp students the opportunity to attend universities such as Virginia Tech. Without access to college, these young people would remain trapped inside the camp, and the world would be deprived of their talent and light.

The episode originally aired on October 29, 2025, on Blue Ridge PBS and highlights the program where students receive intensive academic instruction, exam preparation, mentorship with current college students, and guidance through the college application process. As more refugees gain access to higher education, their long-term life outcomes will be improved and their communities will be strengthened.