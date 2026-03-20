Forever 10 Foundation, Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry to host “Autumn’s Ride,” a benefit for hope Saturday

SALEM, Va. – A memorial ride this Saturday will pay tribute to Autumn Bushman on the one year anniversary of her passing and raise money for suicide prevention.

Autumn’s father, Mark Bushman, started the Forever 10 Foundation in honor of Autumn. The nonprofit’s goal is to promote kindness, mental health awareness, and suicide prevention.

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This Saturday, March 21, the Forever 10 Foundation is teaming up with Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry to host “Autumn’s Ride: A Benefit for Hope.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit Tudor House, whose mission is suicide prevention and mental health awareness through education, support and community outreach.

The ride will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. It begins and ends at the Salem Civic Center. There will be a $20 fee per motorcycle or vehicle.

Organizers highly encourage everyone to plan on being there no later than 10 a.m., even if they have pre-registered online.

For more information or to register, click here.