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Lynchburg Police respond to alleged shots-fired report at school, found to be false

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LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police Department responded to a shots-fired report at Virginia Episcopal School on Friday.

LPD said they responded to VES around 2 p.m. after receiving a shots-fired report. Police worked with school leadership and quickly determined the threat was not credible.

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As a precautionary measure, officers remained on scene and confirmed the safety of those in the school.

LPD is investigating this incident and said there is no ongoing threat. Police thanked the staff and students for their cooperation.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

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