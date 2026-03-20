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Man rescued from burning vehicle, charged with reckless diving in Wythe County

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WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man was rescued from a burning vehicle and charged with reckless driving in Wythe County, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said they responded to a crash that occurred on I-81 southbound around 4:51 p.m. on Wednesday. They found that a vehicle was slowing for traffic in the left lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2023 Ram 3500 van. The collision caused the van to catch fire.

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Authorities said a VSP trooper and a Wythe County Deputy assisted in pulling the driver away from the vehicle to safety.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Felipe Baez of Texas. He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result. He was charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the other vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

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