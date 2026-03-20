Radford University tuition set to rise for 2026-27 academic year

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford University Board of Visitors announced Friday that it unanimously voted to approve adjustments to the university’s tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year.

The new provisions include:

The board also approved an increase in the mandatory comprehensive fee increase of 6% for all full-time, on-campus students for the upcoming academic year.

You can read the full release from the University here:

In its quarterly meeting March 20, the Radford University Board of Visitors voted unanimously to approve adjustments to the university’s tuition and fees for the 2026-2027 academic year. The new provisions include:

The board also approved an increase in the mandatory comprehensive fee increase of 6% for all full-time, on-campus students for the 2026-27 academic year.

The tuition and fee increases apply to all Radford University locations. It will allow the university to continue delivering high-quality experiences for all students while maintaining a sustainable base to meet budget needs and obligations.

For full-time, in-state undergraduate students, the tuition increase is $196 and for out-of-state undergraduates the increase is $880. For full-time graduate students, the in-state tuition increase is $304 and is $3,072 for out-of-state students. The mandatory comprehensive fee will increase $248 for all full-time, on-campus students.

“Radford University provides an exceptional education that prepares students for success in their careers and in life, and we are deeply committed to ensuring that opportunity remains accessible for students and their families,” said Rector Tyler W. Lester ’15. “We recognize that any cost increase matters, especially in today’s environment. That’s why the board approached this decision with a focus on balancing affordability with the real and unavoidable costs of operating a high-quality university. We believe these adjustments are measured and necessary to continue delivering strong academic programs, student support, and long-term value for our students, while being mindful of the financial impact on families. The board appreciates Vice President Rob Hoover and the Division of Finance and Administration for their careful analysis and guidance throughout this process.”

This action allows Radford University to meet budget requirements and continue to make progress on several strategic initiatives in conjunction with funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia in its FY27 budget proposal. The university is committed to delivering high-quality academic programs which launch students into careers, supporting operational effectiveness and focusing on student success and well-being, while remaining one of the most accessible universities in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

In 2025-26, Radford offered the fourth-most affordable four-year, in-state undergraduate total costs among Virginia public institutions at an average of $25,575, 13% less than the state’s average total cost. Total costs include tuition, room and board, and mandatory fees.

“Radford University is deeply committed to providing our students a highly cost-effective education that prepares them well for all of life’s roles,” said President Bret Danilowicz. “The university has continued to grow its freshman and transfer student enrollment and is increasing retention and graduation rates, a reflection of the continued investments we have made in strengthening the quality and accessibility of our education.”

Radford University has significantly enhanced its commitment to providing a cost-effective educational pathway for Virginians in recent years, offering a variety of financial assistance options for students.

The Radford Tuition Promise will continue to cover tuition, including the increase for 2026-27. The Promise guarantees full coverage of tuition costs for in-state undergraduate students (in-person) with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $100,000 or less and a Student Aid Index (SAI) of less than $15,000. In the current academic year, 2,114 undergraduate students have received Promise benefits. Radford also automatically considers both new freshmen and transfer students for merit-based scholarships.

Along with direct institutional support, to make a degree more affordable the Radford University Foundation awards over 1,000 donor-funded scholarships annually, expected to total more than $3.5 million in the 2026-27 academic year. Completed in 2024, the TOGETHER Campaign raised a record-setting $106,693,338 and created 178 new scholarships.

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