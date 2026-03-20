What do people think should done with the Berglund Center?

For months now, people all across Roanoke have been giving their opinions and ideas on what should be done with the Berglund Center.

For months now, people all across Roanoke have been giving their opinions and ideas on what should be done with the Berglund Center.

City Councilman Phazhon Nash held an Entertainment District Focus Group on Thursday, where he took questions from people and reviewed ideas for the site’s potential redevelopment.

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Meanwhile, folks from across the Star City chimed in on their own about the Berglund Center.

Many agreed that the Berglund Center could use either updates and/or renovations, while an entertainment district would be a benefit to Roanoke.

Timothy Ward believes that adding new parking is the first thing that should be done.

“The first thing they should do is create a parking port or parking garage with maybe an overhead bridge to go over to the Civic Center so that people aren’t having to take shuttle buses to the Berglund Center, which often makes people late for the things they’re going to see,” Ward said.

A potential casino has also been proposed, but public opinion has been split.

“It could be fun,” Erica Reisinger said. “I think that as long as everybody is safe about it. I think it could be fun.”

“I don’t think that’s good for humanity,” Anna Bruce said. “There are other opportunities for people who want to enjoy that particular outlet.”