Lynchburg Police Department seeking public’s assistance in locating missing, endangered man

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Friday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 93-year-old man.

According to officials, Elmer Mitchell was last seen at noon Friday, leaving the 1000 block of Wiggington Road.

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Mitchell is described as a 5′9 white man who weighs 230 pounds. He is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a 250th Anniversary Army hat, a green jacket and a flannel shirt.

Mitchell may be driving a gray 2017 Mazda 3. The vehicle has a sticker in the rear window on the driver’s side that reads, “Not I, But Christ.” He may be driving in the Roanoke and Christiansburg areas.

Lynchburg Police officers and surrounding jurisdictions are actively searching for Mitchell at this time. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department non-emergency number at (434) 847-1602.