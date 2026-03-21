Man arrested following narcotics bust in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested as a result of a narcotics investigation in Campbell County on Friday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said they executed a search warrant in the Evington area on Friday as part of a narcotics investigation. During the search, they seized an unspecified amount of suspected fentanyl and/or heroin.

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As a result of the investigation, authorities said they arrested 37-year-old Darron Smith and charged him with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute, Third or Subsequent Offense

Four counts of Child Abuse and Neglect

Smith is now being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

This investigation is still ongoing, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.