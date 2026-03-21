One dead following house fire in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Vinton on Saturday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said.

RCFRD said they responded to the 600 block of E. Augusta Avenue around 2:55 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire. They arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.

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Authorities said the fire was under control in about 15 minutes. During the incident, one person was pulled from the home. Unfortunately, the victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The fire department thanked the Vinton Police Department for assisting with traffic and scene control and Roanoke City Fire-EMS for additional assistance.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.