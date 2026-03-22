Tax season threats: How AI‑driven scams are evolving and how to spot them

Tax season can be stressful and now scammers are making it worse by using AI, spoofed caller ID and fake websites to create convincing, urgent‑sounding contacts.

10 News recently received an AI‑generated voicemail from someone claiming to be a tax resolution specialist. The message included a callback number and even had a LinkedIn profile matching the name, but the tone and the pressure to act were classic red flags.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that it generally contacts people directly, not through a tax resolution specialist, and they contact taxpayers by mail first without leaving threatening, prerecorded messages demanding immediate payment or sensitive information.

In its newly released Dirty Dozen list for 2026, the agency highlights schemes that can steal refunds, trigger audits or lead to identity theft.

Read on for the IRS’s top scams to watch for this year, how to spot the red flags, and clear steps to protect your refund and your identity.

Tax scams to watch out for

Phishing emails, texts, DMs with alarming language, QR codes or fake IRS websites

AI-enabled robocalls/voice-mimicry and spoofed caller ID demanding payment

Fake charities soliciting donations after disasters

Viral social-media “tax hacks” pushing false credits or refunds

Identity-theft attempts to access IRS Online Accounts

Abusive/ fabricated Form 2439 (undistributed long‑term capital gains) claims

Bogus “Self‑Employment Tax Credit” promotions

Ghost preparers who won’t sign or give a PTIN

Inflated non‑cash charitable donation schemes (conservation easements, art)

Overstated withholding / fabricated wage or withholding data schemes

Spear‑phishing and malware aimed at tax pros (malicious “new client” emails)

Aggressive Offer in Compromise (“OIC mill”) marketing that overpromises results

Red flags that tell you it’s a scam

Unsolicited contact (call, text, email, social DM) asking for personal information or money.

Urgent/threatening language, pressure to act now or face arrest/penalties

Requests to pay by gift card, cryptocurrency, or wire transfer

Links, QR codes, or attachments in unexpected messages

Caller ID looks legitimate but info doesn’t match IRS practice (IRS mails first)

Preparer refuses to sign the return or provide a PTIN

Promises of guaranteed large refunds or “secret” credits you don’t qualify for

Poor spelling/odd email domains or websites that don’t match IRS.gov

Requests to file false documentation or fabricate income/withholding

Why it’s important to be careful

Financial loss: stolen refunds, fees, or forced payments

Identity theft: stolen SSN, IRS account access, long recovery process

Refund delays, audits, penalties, and possible criminal charges for fraud

Ransomware/malware can lock your device or expose sensitive data

For tax pros: client data breach, business disruption, reputational harm

What to do if it happens

Don’t click links or open attachments; hang up on suspicious calls

Verify independently at IRS.gov or call the number on their website— the IRS generally contacts by mail first

Report phishing emails to phishing@irs.gov and suspicious activity at IRS.gov/SubmitATip

If you suspect identity theft, visit IRS.gov/idtheft for next steps and consider credit freeze/monitoring.

Never sign a blank/incomplete return, instead insist your preparer signs and provides a PTIN

A good rule of thumb - when in doubt, hang up or stop responding and get in contact with the IRS directly through their website or phone number.