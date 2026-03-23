63-year-old man killed in Pittsylvania County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Pittsylvania County on Sunday evening.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Franklin Turnpike at Beverly Road.

Recommended Videos

Authorities say 63-year-old James Dillard Ley, II, of Danville, was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson and failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn and was hit by a 2007 Toyota Tundra.

Dillard Ley was wearing a helmet and died while en route to the hospital. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.