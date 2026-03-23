House fire in Vesuvius leaves two dead, two hospitalized

A house fire in Rockbridge County resulted in two dead and two injured, authorities said.

Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue said a house fire was reported on March 13 around 2:44 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Tye River Turnpike in Vesuvius. The family was sleeping at the start of the incident.

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The fire department said a 43-year-old male and a child were able to exit the burning home through a window and go to the neighbor’s home to ask for assistance in calling 911.

Authorities said a 32-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy were inside the residence until fire department crews retrieved them from inside the home. Unfortunately, despite life-saving measures, both died as a result.

The 43-year-old man and the other boy were airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Both were later transported to the VCU Burn Center for treatment. They are currently hospitalized and are in a medically induced coma to help with the healing process.

Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue shares that the house was not a total loss but is currently considered unlivable. The basement was not affected by the house fire.

Virginia State Police has taken the lead in the investigation.

VSP said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to VSP, and the VSP agent is waiting to interview the adult male when he can to determine what was located in two areas of the home that may have been the cause of the fire.

The Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue department shared that a post-critical incident debriefing, led by Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, was held and open to all local Rockbridge facilities involved in the incident due to the severity of the incident. Peer support and mental health services were available for all staff during the debriefing.

The following agencies responded to the scene: