Lynchburg Fire Marshal issues temporary burn ban

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Fire Marshal Candace Brown has issued a citywide burn ban for all of Lynchburg.

“The combination of dry, fine fuels, relative humidities between 20 and 30 percent, warm temperatures and wind gusts in excess of 20 mph presents an increased risk for the rapid spread of wildfires this afternoon,” Brown said.

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The ban is in effect only for Monday, March 23, but officials say they will adjust as needed based on changing weather conditions. During the ban, all controlled burn permits previously issued by the city are temporarily suspended.

As a reminder, the statewide burn ban remains in effect until April 30. The state ban allows open burning only between 4 p.m. and midnight, while Lynchburg’s ordinance permits burning between 4 and 8 p.m.

Community members are urged to properly dispose of cigarette butts, matches and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Officials also advise using caution when operating equipment that could create sparks and to keep vehicles off dry grass. Dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter can easily ignite and cause fires to spread quickly.