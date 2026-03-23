Man arrested following Alleghany County drug bust

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested following a drug bust in Alleghany County, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said they worked with the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force on a drug operation that saw the seizure of the following items on Saturday:

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~38 grams of meth

~10.5 grams of cocaine

~66.5 grams of marijuana

$538.50 in U.S.S currency

$3,920 in counterfeit currency

As a result of the operation, 31-year-old Jacob Warren Bradshaw was arrested and charged with the following:

two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute

one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute >1oz but < than 5 lbs. of marijuana

Bradshaw is being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail. More charges are pending.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.