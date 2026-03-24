Community meeting held over major transmission line in Campbell County Monday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A large crowd turned out after plans were unveiled for a 115-mile, 765-kilovolt transmission line that developers say would start near a substation called Joshua Falls and run to a Yeat substation in Culpeper County.

Valley Link, which public materials describe as a joint venture involving Dominion Energy, FirstEnergy Transmission and Transource Energy, is proposing what it calls the Joshua Falls to Yeat electric transmission project. The developer estimates the project would cost about $1 billion and cross nine Virginia counties.

Residents at the meeting raised concerns about how the route might affect property, potential environmental and noise impacts, and what it would mean for land values and daily life.

“If I got something in the mail that said they were going to build something, I would come as well, because I would want to have answers. I’m grateful that these customers, these property owners, are here because that’s exactly what we want. We want them to come out and ask those questions, because asking those questions helps us build the best process,” said George Porter, a Valley Link spokesperson.

The developer says the line is intended in part to serve the growing electricity needs of data centers in northern Virginia.

“This power line would supply the county of Appomattox since they plan to get a data center, and your rates won’t go up,” said Hans Schubert, a Lynchburg resident.

Valley Link representatives said demand for power is growing and that the project and its public process are meant to keep Virginia in a position to meet that demand.

“We know that demand for power is growing. Our objective right now is to keep Virginia in a position where we can meet that demand. This process is going to help do that,” said Porter.

Campbell County residents were told more community meetings are scheduled, including two in Buckingham County the following night; the station directed viewers to wsls.com for dates, times and locations.