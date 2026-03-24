Roanoke City Council meets, continues to discuss budget

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday evening, Roanoke City Council met to discuss the city’s next budget. Leaders laid out a $421.5 million budget, an increase of about $13 million from last year.

Officials say rising costs, including salaries and essential services, are still outpacing revenue, leaving the city with an $18.9 million shortfall.

To close the gap, the city is cutting about $5.6 million from its base budget, including reductions to libraries, parks and rec, and youth programs. The plan also includes a hiring freeze on between 80 and 95 positions, along with 29 other jobs to be left unfunded across departments.

In addition, the city is scaling back over $50 million in projects, including Fire Station number two and the Belmont Library expansion.

More meetings are set to be held in April, and a final vote on the budget will be held in May.