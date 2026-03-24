Two arrested following robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men were arrested in connection with a robbery that took place in Lynchburg last week, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to reports of a robbery in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive around 9 p.m. on Thursday. After speaking to the victim, police were told two suspects robbed them at gunpoint.

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Authorities said as a result of the investigation, they arrested two men in connection with the incident:

31-year-old Davonte Gray Robbery

22-year-old Del’Quon Terry Robbery Brandishing a firearm Use of a firearm in commission of a felony Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon



Both men are being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

If you have any more information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Williams at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.