Missing Franklin County man found safe

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Update:

Alexander has been found safe, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

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Original:

The Virginia State Police department issued a missing senior alert for a missing 81-year-old man in Franklin County Monday.

According to VSP, William Nelson Alexander was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Alexander is described as a white man who is 6′1 230 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen on Avalon Drive in Rocky Mount.

Officials say Alexander is possibly wearing a plaid shirt and gray sweatpants. He is possibly driving a brown Acura RDX with a Virginia tag of BOPPY4.

VSP says that Alexander suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alexander, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.