Governor Spanberger announces new cabinet-level Chief Energy officer

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has appointed Josephus Allmond as chief energy officer, a cabinet-level position focused on addressing rising energy costs for families.

In this new role, Allmond will help promote access to affordable, reliable energy across the commonwealth. He will collaborate with the Secretary of Commerce and Trade, the Virginia Department of Energy, PJM Interconnection, and energy utility providers to address rising energy costs, expand clean energy generation in Virginia, and develop a statewide energy strategy.

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Today, I am taking decisive action to respond to the concerns I hear from Virginians about the high cost of energy. It is critical to make sure families and businesses have access to affordable, reliable energy so that Virginia businesses can stay competitive, while also meeting our long-term clean energy goals. Throughout his career, Mr. Allmond has gained extensive experience in Virginia’s energy industry — through litigating numerous regulatory cases and successfully advocating for legislation to bring Virginia into our energy future. I look forward to working with Mr. Allmond to address rising energy costs and improve reliability across our Commonwealth. Governor Abigail Spanberger

Allmond said he is deeply honored to lead the charge in ensuring that energy is accessible to all.

“By maximizing the use of our existing grid, making sure high energy use customers are not driving up energy bills for everyone else, and prioritizing the deployment of more homegrown clean energy and battery storage, we will ensure that our energy future remains sustainable, predictable, and — most importantly — affordable for Virginians,” he said.