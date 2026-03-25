Henry Co.Public Schools receives $10,000 donation as part of 2026 Virginia Derby

HENRY COUNTY, Va, – Henry County Public Schools recently received a $10,000 donation to help drive innovation and enhance student learning. The gift comes from Churchill Downs Incorporated, the company behind Colonial Downs Racetrack and Rosie’s Game Room in Collinsville.

This donation is part of a larger effort tied to the 2026 Virginia Derby. Churchill Downs contributed a total of $60,000 to six nonprofit partners across Virginia. Along with Henry County Public Schools, recipients include Patriots for Disabled Divers in Northern Virginia, Peter Paul RVA in Richmond, Dreamcatchers in James City County, The UP Center in Hampton Roads, and My Sister’s Hope in New Kent County. All of these organizations were recognized in a special trackside ceremony during the Virginia Derby.

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“The Virginia Derby is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the Commonwealth of Virginia, its people, and its communities,” said Aaron Palmer, Director of Virginia Government Relations. “Organizations like the Henry County Public Schools Foundation do tremendous work each and every day to serve our fellow Virginians, and Churchill Downs Incorporated is proud to recognize, celebrate, and support them on this exciting day of racing and camaraderie.”

Garrett Dillard, director of community learning, shared his appreciation for the support. “Henry County Public Schools is so grateful for this meaningful contribution from Churchill Downs Incorporated and the team at Colonial Downs. This donation will help our school division support the extraordinary students, staff, and faculty that make Henry County an exceptional place to live, learn, and work.”

Churchill Downs has a long history of giving back in Virginia. Through its Rosie’s Gives Back program, the company has donated more than $5 million in monetary and in-kind support to nonprofits across the state.