Tucker gives his support to data centers in Pittsylvania County during inaugural State of the County Address

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – Pittsylvania County is positioning itself for billions of dollars in potential investment, with local leaders pointing to industrial growth, data centers and infrastructure expansion as key drivers of the region’s future economy.

In an inaugural State of the County Address titled “From Tobacco Field to Technology,” Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Tucker outlined a vision for the county’s transformation while also reaffirming support for its traditional economic roots in farming and forestry.

“Pittsylvania County is not weak or anemic. Pittsylvania County is strong,” Tucker said, emphasizing a shift toward emerging industries without abandoning the sectors the county was built on.

Tucker said data centers and digital infrastructure are expected to play a significant role in the county’s long-term growth, alongside advanced manufacturing sectors such as aerospace. He described a vision of the county becoming a regional hub for high-tech industry and job creation.

At the same time, Tucker said agriculture and forestry remain foundational to the county’s identity and economy, and will continue to be supported as growth expands into new sectors.

To support future development, Tucker said the county may need to explore building a power plant to meet rising energy demands.

“We must be in a position to supply power,” he said. “Otherwise, industry will not look our way.”

Local officials are also preparing for the broader impacts of economic expansion, including the need for infrastructure improvements and additional housing. Tucker said more than 5,000 jobs could be created across the region, requiring proactive planning to avoid future constraints.

“There are going to be mandated projects that require us to build capacity today so that we aren’t forced into very difficult decision-making in the future,” he said.

Tucker also highlighted education as a critical foundation for sustained growth, voicing support for workforce development programs and local schools.

“A strong school system builds a strong workforce. A strong workforce builds a strong economy. And a strong economy builds a strong community,” he said.

Residents expressed optimism following the address. Terrell Younger, a Pittsylvania County resident, said the remarks reinforced his confidence in local leadership.

“Pittsylvania County is doing well. Pittsylvania County has great leaders,” Younger said. “What I heard tonight convinced me of that.”