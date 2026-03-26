Proposed Appomattox data center could reshape county economy, residents question impact

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – A proposed data center campus in Appomattox County is generating both excitement and concern among local leaders and residents.

Garet Bosiger, chairman of the Appomattox Economic Development Authority, said the project could bring significant economic growth to the county.

“They said they would invest at a minimum of $3 billion. In Appomattox County, we have a $2 billion tax base now that generates $20 million in local revenue. We’re a poor county,” Bosiger said. “It could generate $65 million in local revenue versus $20 million now.

He said the data center campus could help fund parts of local life that need assistance.

“Our schools that need work, teachers need better salaries, our deputy sheriffs need better salary. There’s a lot of infrastructure needs to be taken care of,” he said. “And it will generate 250 long-term, good-paying jobs.”

He added that the facility could provide local opportunities through training partnerships with nearby community colleges.

“They’re bringing people right out of high school and train them at the community college simultaneous them getting their high school degree. And 18 year olds are starting at 61 to 82 thousand dollars,” Bosiger said.

Bosiger also addressed concerns about water usage, noting the county’s preparation for industrial growth.

“We have a contract with the town of Appomattox signed in 1999 that guarantees 146,000 gallons of water today in this Industrial park per day.” he said. “Each data center will use what 15 residences use. It’s going to use a fraction of the guaranteed water to the industrial park.”

Some residents, however, are raising concerns about transparency and water resources. Sandy Glass said she became interested after reviewing data for other proposed centers in nearby Campbell County.

“Those two data centers were believed to need upwards of one, anywhere from one to six million gallons per day. And that’s what they were requesting. … What I found is that those data center developers had reached out to CCUSA and requested the daily gallons of water per day and that was concerning to me as a resident,” Glass said.

She also raised questions about recent water requests in Appomattox.

“Because of some information that I obtained while looking at the data center issue, I realized that Appomattox had requested recently some additional water usage at the time. I didn’t really know that it was related to the data Center. But now looking back, it seemed like the timelines kind of lined up with the request of the data center going into Appomattox,” she said.

Glass said she believes residents should have more access to information.

“I think bringing in the data centers has kind of been kept under the radar purposefully and I think that’s concerning for most citizens, especially when you look at the water resources that they will need to operate,” she said. ” It’s not always about the money. It’s not about the tax revenue it could bring. Sometimes it’s about the resources and the citizens."

Bosiger defended the project’s economic and community benefits.

“Every county that has a data center is lowered the tax rate. … We need an industrial tax base in order to make any progress in this county. We are poor county … and our citizens deserve this,” he said.

As the project moves forward, the debate over economic growth, resources, and transparency is expected to continue in Appomattox County.