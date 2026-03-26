Roanoke health officials confirm case of rabies in fox in Roanoke City

This is a generic picture of a fox and not the fox involved in the incident.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts officials announced Thursday that they had confirmed a case of rabies in a fox found in the southwestern part of Roanoke City.

According to officials, the fox was found near Beechwood Drive and Roberts Road.

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Officials released the following ways to avoid the spread of rabies:

AVOID contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.

REPORT injured or threatening animals.

VACCINATE all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.

WASH the wound with soap and water. Don’t panic.

Call your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed to an animal with rabies.

Call your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies.

Read more at: https://bit.ly/raba32626